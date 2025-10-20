DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If You Win, Plus NBA League Pass for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions
The DraftKings promo code offer makes this Monday Night Football showdown even bigger. New users can bet $5 on MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions and get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, plus a three-month NBA League Pass subscription. This is one of the best NFL sportsbook promos to date. Claim the $300 Bonus Bets + NBA League Pass offer and unlock both rewards as Detroit looks to bounce back and Tampa Bay aims to pull off an upset.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions
To unlock the DraftKings promo code offer for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions, follow these steps: Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, then select your bonus token before placing a $5 qualifying bet on this matchup. If your first bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets, split into 12 $25 credits, plus a complimentary three-month NBA League Pass subscription as part of your welcome package. Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins, while the League Pass is included regardless of your bet’s outcome.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must select your bonus token before placing your first bet to be eligible for both bonus bets and NBA League Pass. Bonus token expires Nov. 23, 2025. Failure to select the token before betting makes you ineligible for both rewards.
- Qualifying bet must be $5 or more, with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your first bet wins, you receive 12 $25 bonus bets ($300 total).
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance if awarded.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
- You must wager your bonus amount once before any withdrawal.
- NBA League Pass subscription is complimentary for three months, auto-renews monthly at the current price unless canceled, and must be redeemed by Dec. 19, 2025. Terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements apply.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins. NBA League Pass is provided as part of the welcome package regardless of the first bet outcome.
With bonus bets now dependent on your first wager winning, it is crucial to choose your bet carefully. Target favorable lines or markets for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions to maximize your chance at $300 in bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus plus NBA League Pass for MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions
Follow the steps below to ensure you’re eligible for the latest DraftKings promo for new users:
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token before placing any wagers. This is required to qualify for both the bonus bets and NBA League Pass. Failing to select the bonus token before betting makes you ineligible for the offer.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions at odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $300 in bonus bets, split into 12 $25 credits.
- If your first bet wins, bonus bets will be credited to your account and must be used within seven days.
- Receive your three-month NBA League Pass subscription as part of the welcome package. Follow the instructions in your DraftKings account to redeem. Must redeem by Dec. 19, 2025. Subscription auto-renews monthly unless canceled.
- Complete the 1x wagering requirement for bonus bets before making any withdrawals.
For a full platform overview and more details, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the start for new bettors, but existing users can also access a range of ongoing promotions. Look for profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special odds boosts on featured MNF Buccaneers vs. Lions markets and other major sporting events throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.