DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Bengals vs. Texans, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live heading into Bengals vs. Texans, and new customers can turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets . As of Sunday, Sept. 20, this welcome offer ranks among the top sportsbook promos for football bettors looking to get started before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Bengals vs. Texans

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers only need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sports market, including Bengals vs. Texans.

Once that first wager settles, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets no matter the result. For example, if you back the Bengals to beat the Texans and that wager wins, you collect your normal payout in addition to the bonus bets. If the Texans come away with the win instead and your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the full terms for this promo code for DraftKings offer.

No DraftKings promo code is required, and the offer applies automatically once the deposit and wager requirements are met.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 and can be placed on any sports market, including Bengals vs. Texans.

Bonus bets arrive in two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bet wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before Bengals vs. Texans

Signing up for this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes, and you can complete every step from a phone or computer before Bengals vs. Texans kicks off.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial real-money deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on any market, including Bengals vs. Texans. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, check out this DraftKings review before you sign up.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh boosts and bonuses for existing customers, not just newcomers claiming their first DraftKings promo codes. These offers often include odds boosts, parlay insurance-free specials, and bonus bet giveaways tied to major games like Bengals vs. Texans.

To see what is currently available, open the DraftKings app and check the "Promos" section. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.