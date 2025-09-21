DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Chiefs vs. Giants, Get $200 Bonus + Over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants enter Sunday Night with 0-2 records, but one team will emerge from Week 3 with its first victory of the young campaign.
New DK users do not need a DraftKings promo code to secure their first win of the season. Tap the link above, register, and place a $5 wager, and you will receive a bonus that includes $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. It's a guaranteed win for new bettors, making it one of the top sportsbook promos available today.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Chiefs vs. Giants
You don't need a special DraftKings promo code to get your hands on $200 in bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Just register for a new account through a link on this page and place your first $5 wager.
Here are the details:
- This offer is only for new DraftKings Sportsbook customers.
- You must be at least 21 years old (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
- You must make a minimum deposit of $5 and place your first wager of $5 or more.
- You'll receive the $200 in bonus bets as soon as your first bet settles.
- The bonus funds will expire seven days after they are issued to your account.
- An NFL Sunday Ticket promo code will be sent to your email within 72 hours.
Since you get your bonus bets no matter what happens with your first wager, you can be bold with your first pick. Try a long-shot parlay or an underdog pick. Your $200 in bonus bets will still be on the way.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in these states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Ontario users are not included.
Other DraftKings Betting Specials
DraftKings always adds new ways to reward all users, not just new ones. Check the promotions page for the latest offers. You might find:
- NFL No Sweat Touchdowns: Get a bonus bet if your Anytime TD wager loses.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Claim your profit boost and use it on any parlay, same-game parlay, or SGP+.
- Early Exit: If a player gets hurt and leaves the game early, your single bets are refunded. The affected leg in a parlay is voided, so your ticket can still win.
How to Get Your $200 in Bonus Bets
Getting this DraftKings offer for the Chiefs vs. Giants game takes just a few minutes. Follow these four easy steps:
- Sign up: Use any link on this page to create your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. No promo code needed.
- Deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to activate the welcome offer.
- Bet: Wager $5 or more on the Chiefs vs. Giants game or any other eligible market.
- Claim your rewards: Your account will be credited with eight $25 bonus bets that must be used within seven days. You’ll also receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code via email.
Compare Betting Promos
After you’ve claimed the DraftKings offer, you can boost your bankroll even more by taking advantage of promos from other top sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.