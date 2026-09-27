DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Ravens vs Cowboys in Rio, Score $150 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $150 in bonus bets for new customers, live through Sunday, Sept. 27, ahead of Ravens vs. Cowboys. Bettors can also browse other sportsbook promos before placing a wager. This offer only requires a $5 deposit and matching wager to activate.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Ravens vs. Cowboys

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer. New customers create an account, deposit at least $5 and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Ravens vs. Cowboys game from Maracanã Stadium. This DraftKings new-user promo pays out whether that opening wager wins or loses.

For example, a customer who bets $5 on Dallas to beat Baltimore will trigger the promo no matter the outcome. A winning wager returns the cash payout along with the bonus bets, while a losing wager still unlocks the first two $25 bonus bets. Either result activates the full six-part bonus bet schedule tied to this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

New customers must be physically located in an eligible state to qualify.

A minimum deposit of $5 activates the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive after the first wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is excluded from any winnings generated by the bonus bets.

Bettors comparing this welcome offer with other promo code for DraftKings options, or reviewing additional DraftKings promo codes elsewhere, will find this structure straightforward. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Ravens vs. Cowboys

Signing up takes just a few minutes before Sunday's kickoff between Baltimore and Dallas.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, such as Ravens vs. Cowboys. Receive two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Customers wanting a closer look at the sportsbook's features can check out this DraftKings review before signing up. It breaks down the app's betting markets, layout and overall experience in more detail.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Ravens vs. Cowboys

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Customers can open the app's Promos tab to see current offers tied to games like Ravens vs. Cowboys or the rest of the Week 3 slate. These promotions change often, so checking back regularly helps customers find added value all season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.