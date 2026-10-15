DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Seahawks vs. Broncos, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 6 NFL

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a path to $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Thursday Night Football between Seattle and Denver. On Oct. 15, new customers can lock in this $200 in bonus bets offer and use it on tonight's Seahawks vs. Broncos game. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Seahawks vs. Broncos

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including a bet tied to tonight's Seattle at Denver matchup from Empower Field at Mile High.

That first wager settles win or lose, and DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away either way. For example, a $5 bet on Seattle covering the spread that doesn't come through still unlocks the bonus bets, while a winning $5 bet on Denver pays out normally in addition to triggering the offer.

From there, six more $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. This DraftKings new-user promo also includes access to three months of NBA League Pass, and it runs alongside other DraftKings promo codes active throughout the NFL season. Here are the key terms to know before placing a wager on tonight's game.

Available to new customers in eligible states only.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 needed on any sports betting market.

First two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days for 21 days via click to claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Offer includes a code for three months of NBA League Pass access.

Promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Seahawks vs. Broncos kickoff

Follow these steps to sign up and get ready to bet on tonight's Week 6 matchup before the 8:15 PM ET kickoff.

Click the sign-up link to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details to confirm eligibility in an approved state. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a first wager of $5 or more on the Seahawks vs. Broncos game or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days. Claim the code for three months of NBA League Pass as part of the offer.

Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings tonight won't need one, since this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates automatically through the qualifying wager. Read my full DraftKings review for more on the app's features and betting markets.

Existing customer offers beyond Seahawks vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and specials for returning customers, not just newcomers to tonight's Seattle versus Denver game. These updated DraftKings promo codes typically appear in the app's "Promos" tab, where offers rotate throughout the NFL season.

Current customers should check that section before and after tonight's kickoff, since boosts tied to Thursday Night Football and other weekly matchups often change. Checking the app regularly helps bettors find the latest DraftKings promo codes tailored to upcoming games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.