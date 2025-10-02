DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Thursday Night Football, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win
Thursday Night Football brings a pivotal 49ers vs Rams showdown to Los Angeles, and the DraftKings promo code offer lets new users unlock $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. No code is needed to access this welcome offer, so take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos and bet on the 49ers vs Rams to win your bonus.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Thursday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football is designed for new users who want to maximize their first bet on the 49ers vs Rams matchup. Simply register, deposit at least $5, select your bonus token, and place a $5 qualifying bet on Thursday Night Football. If your first bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight $25 credits. All bonus benefits are awarded only if your initial bet is successful.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first qualifying bet wins.
- You must use your welcome bonus token on your qualifying wager to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from the time they are credited.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
- You must wager bonus credits at least once before withdrawal.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.
With the bonus tied to a winning bet, choosing your Thursday Night Football market becomes even more important. The minimum odds for your first bet are -500, so try to get as close to that as you can.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Thursday Night Football
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer for Thursday Night Football and maximize your bonus potential:
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete the identity verification process.
- Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account.
- Before placing your first bet, select your bonus token in the promotions section. Failing to choose the bonus token before betting will make you ineligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on any Thursday Night Football market.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits.
- Access your bonus bets in your account. You must use them within seven days of receipt.
- Complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any bonus winnings.
For more details about the platform, read our full DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
Existing customers can also enjoy a range of exciting promotions, including profit boosts, odds surges, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Week 5 Ghost Leg Bet & Get: Bet on an SGP for Thursday Night Football and receive an NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Token. This token will make your parlays a winner, even if one leg doesn't hit.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare betting promos for Thursday Night Football
You can also claim the offers below from top operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.