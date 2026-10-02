DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Week 5 College Football to Score $150 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code unlocks up to $150 in bonus bets for new customers ready to back the College Football Week 5 slate, including Friday's Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech opener. Check out these sportsbook promos before kickoff on Oct. 2 to lock in this welcome offer.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.



How to use the DraftKings promo code for college football Week 5

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, and new customers can simply sign up to get started. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards a $5 deposit and a $5 wager on any market, including the Alabama at Mississippi State showdown, with $150 in bonus bets delivered over several weeks.

If a customer places a qualifying wager on Alabama covering the spread against Mississippi State and the bet wins, that customer still receives the same $150 in bonus bets since the outcome does not affect the offer. If that same wager loses, the DraftKings new-user promo still activates because the first bet only needs to be placed, not won, to qualify. Either way, bettors receive two $25 bonus bets right away.

Here are the full terms for this offer:

Make a minimum $5 deposit into a new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including college football.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager is placed.

Collect two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days through a click-to-claim process.

Use all bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim this promo code for DraftKings before kickoff

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets ahead of the Week 5 schedule, which includes Friday's Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech matchup and Saturday's Ohio State at Iowa clash. The entire process takes just a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right after the wager is placed. Watch for two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 14 days.

For a closer look at the platform, check out this DraftKings review before placing a first wager. It covers deposit methods, mobile features and more.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers available during Week 5

DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh DraftKings promo codes and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers often appear directly in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, covering games like Miami at Clemson or Washington at USC.

Checking the app frequently helps customers find new boosts before kickoff each week. Current account holders should log in regularly to see what is available for the rest of the Week 5 schedule.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.