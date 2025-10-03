DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 6 of College Football
The DraftKings promo code offer gives college football fans a chance to turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins during CFB Week 6. With Heisman contenders like Carson Beck, Ty Simpson, and Diego Pavia in action across marquee games such as Miami vs. Florida State and Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, there are plenty of high-stakes moments to bet on. Don’t miss out on claiming one of the best sportsbook promos for this week’s stacked weekend of college football.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for CFB Week 6
The DraftKings promo code offer for CFB Week 6 gives new users the chance to claim $200 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager and winning. To qualify, register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and select the welcome offer bonus token before making your first $5 bet on any CFB Week 6 market. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will award eight $25 bonus bets, credited only after a successful wager.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying $5 bet wins.
- You must use your welcome bonus token on your qualifying wager to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus bets.
- You must wager bonus funds at least once before withdrawal.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.
Because bonus eligibility depends on your first bet winning, it is crucial to select favorable odds and markets. Consider betting on matchups or outcomes where you have the strongest insight to maximize your chance of unlocking the bonus.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for CFB Week 6
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer for CFB Week 6 and ensure you meet all eligibility requirements:
- Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Before placing your first wager, select the DraftKings welcome offer bonus token. Failing to select the bonus token before betting will make you ineligible for the promotion.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on any CFB Week 6 market.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits.
- Access your bonus bets in your account if your wager is successful. Use them within seven days of issuance.
- Complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings from bonus bets.
For a full overview of features, banking, and user experience, see our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
Just because you’re an existing user doesn’t mean you miss out on all the fun. Check the promotions tab on DraftKings regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.
- Games of the Week: You can get a profit boost for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama or for the Miami vs. Florida State game.
- CFB Stepped Up: Start building a college football parlay and you can receive up to a 105% profit boost.
Compare CFB Week 6 betting promos
If you want to get even more out of Week 6 and beyond, make sure to check out how other offers compare to DraftKings, and claim any that pique your interest.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
