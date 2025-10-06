DraftKings Promo Code: Chiefs vs. Jaguars Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
No DraftKings promo code is required to access the latest offer for Chiefs vs. Jaguars. New users can place a $5 bet and get $200 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. With so many sportsbook promos available, this DraftKings offer stands out due to its simplicity.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
A DraftKings promo code is not needed for this Chiefs vs. Jaguars bonus. To claim this DraftKings welcome offer, register as a new user, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 qualifying bet on Chiefs vs. Jaguars or any eligible market. If your first wager wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits. Bonus bets are only awarded if your first bet is successful.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first $5 bet wins.
- You must apply your bonus token to your first bet to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after they are credited.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- You must wager bonus bets at least once before withdrawing any winnings.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first qualifying bet winning.
Since bonus eligibility depends on winning your first bet, choosing favorable odds and markets for Chiefs vs. Jaguars becomes essential. Focus on markets where you have the most confidence to maximize your chances of claiming the $200 bonus.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome bonus for Chiefs vs. Jaguars:
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account using your preferred payment method.
- Before placing your first bet, select the welcome bonus token in your account. If you do not select the token, you will not be eligible for the bonus.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on Chiefs vs. Jaguars or any eligible market.
- You must win your qualifying bet to receive the $200 in bonus bets.
- If your bet wins, access your eight $25 bonus bets in your account.
- Meet the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings from bonus bets.
For more information, read our full DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer for Chiefs vs. Jaguars is just the beginning. Existing users can access ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Check your DraftKings account regularly for the latest offers tailored to returning customers.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare sportsbook promos for Chiefs vs. Jags
Check below for more great sportsbook welcome offers from operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.