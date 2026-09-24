DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Falcons vs. Packers

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers the chance to claim $150 in bonus bets before betting on Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football. This welcome offer is live as of Sept. 24, so check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Falcons vs. Packers

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no entry code at signup. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football.

This DraftKings promo pays out regardless of the wager's outcome. For example, a $5 wager on the Packers moneyline that loses still triggers the first two $25 bonus bets, while a $5 wager on the Falcons that wins adds those same two bonus bets on top of any cash winnings. DraftKings then issues two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next two weeks.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Review each point below before placing a wager on the Falcons or Packers.

Available only to new customers who have never held a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

The first wager must be at least $5 placed on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets arrive in six separate $25 increments across a 14 day window.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after DraftKings issues it.

Original stakes are not included in any winnings earned from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code for Falcons vs. Packers

Signing up for this DraftKings new-user promo takes only a few minutes on a phone or computer. Follow the steps below to get an account ready before Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football kicks off.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market for the Falcons and Packers game. Receive two $25 bonus bets after that first wager settles. Claim four more $25 bonus bets over the following two weeks.

Bettors who want more detail on deposit methods, mobile features, and other markets can read this DraftKings review before signing up. The review also covers other football betting markets available on the app.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Falcons vs. Packers bettors

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for customers who already hold an account. Existing customers can find current DraftKings promo codes and boosts inside the Promos tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These offers change often and may include boosts tied to NFL matchups like Falcons vs. Packers. Checking the app regularly helps existing customers spot the best promo code for DraftKings before placing a new wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.