DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets ahead of Georgia vs. Alabama on Saturday night. New customers can lock in this welcome offer by Oct. 10 and start betting on the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Georgia vs. Alabama

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, which pays out up to $150 in bonus bets for new customers. Simply sign up and deposit at least $5, then place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup. Whether you back the Bulldogs or the Crimson Tide, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus eligibility.

For example, if a customer places $5 on Georgia to beat Alabama and that wager wins, DraftKings still issues $150 in bonus bets across six payments. If the same $5 wager on Georgia falls short instead, the customer still receives the identical bonus structure since the offer only requires a qualifying wager, not a win.

Available only to new customers who have never held a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 must be placed on any sports betting market, including the Georgia vs. Alabama game.

Bonus bets arrive in six $25 increments over a 14-day period.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bet wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming the DraftKings promo code before Georgia vs. Alabama

Here's how new customers can claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Georgia visits Alabama this weekend.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Georgia vs. Alabama game or any other sports betting market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Read a full DraftKings review for more details on the platform before placing a first wager.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Georgia vs. Alabama

DraftKings frequently rolls out new promo codes and odds boosts for existing customers beyond this DraftKings new-user promo. Bettors can find the latest promo code for DraftKings offers, along with other DraftKings promo codes, inside the Promos tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing deals span football, basketball and other major sports throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.