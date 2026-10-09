DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Week 6 College Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets ahead of Week 6 college football. The offer is live for Oct. 9, as the week kicks off with Florida State at Louisville. New customers can claim $150 in bonus bets and explore more sportsbook promos before betting on the weekend's biggest games.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 6 college football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including Friday's Iowa State at BYU matchup or Saturday's Georgia at Alabama showdown. Win or lose, the account unlocks bonus bets.

Say a new customer places $5 on Georgia to beat Alabama Saturday night. If that bet wins, the customer collects the cash payout plus the bonus bets tied to the DraftKings promo. If the bet loses, the $5 stake is gone, but the customer still receives two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Each condition below applies to the Week 6 college football bonus.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the first wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Georgia-Alabama

No promo code for DraftKings is necessary. Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo before betting on Week 6 college football action.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using a dedicated link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on a Week 6 game, such as Texas versus Oklahoma or Georgia at Alabama. Collect two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles. Receive two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 14 days.

New customers who want more detail before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for a closer look at the app. The review covers deposit methods, mobile features, and more before Week 6 kickoff.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay specials for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers often tie into marquee matchups like Texas-Oklahoma or Indiana-Nebraska. Customers can find the latest deals by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These ongoing deals change weekly, so it helps to check back often leading into each Saturday slate. Existing customers should keep an eye on app notifications for the newest DraftKings promo codes tied to specific games. Finding new DraftKings promo codes is simple since they appear directly inside the app.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.