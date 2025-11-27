DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus + 3 Months NBA League Pass for Bengals vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Showdown
New users can claim a compelling offer without needing a DraftKings promo code for Thursday's AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 27. This $200 bonus opportunity pairs perfectly with one of Thanksgiving's premier matchups, as the surging Ravens host the Bengals in a critical divisional battle. DraftKings enhances the holiday betting experience with generous sportsbook promos for this primetime showdown.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Bengals vs. Ravens
No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this DraftKings new-user promo that delivers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards eight bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $200 in additional betting opportunities.
The promo code for DraftKings includes several important terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- Winning bettors receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours, plus they keep winnings from the original $5 wager.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings, and bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- All new users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime before the Dec. 19, 2025, redemption deadline.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Ravens to cover the spread against Cincinnati and Baltimore wins by the required margin, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. Even if the Bengals cover or win outright, you'll still get the NBA League Pass subscription to enjoy basketball throughout the season.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this DraftKings promo code only requires following these straightforward steps before kickoff on Thursday night:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Bengals vs. Ravens market or other available sports.
- If your wager wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus funds.
- Claim your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet's outcome and redeem before the deadline.
New users can learn more about betting options and platform features in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through a range of promotional opportunities beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can discover profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other enhanced betting experiences by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions complement major sporting events and help maximize potential returns throughout the betting season.
- NFL Thanksgiving Feast Pack: Get FOUR NFL Thanksgiving Day Profit Boosts!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.