DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Alabama vs Indiana Rose Bowl
New DraftKings users can claim a valuable welcome offer without needing a DraftKings promo code when Alabama faces Indiana in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1. This $200 bonus opportunity provides an excellent way to enhance your betting experience for this historic matchup between the ninth-seeded Crimson Tide and top-seeded Hoosiers. The promotion joins other attractive sportsbook promos available for this pivotal CFP quarterfinal clash.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Rose Bowl betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this generous new-user promotion. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer allows eligible bettors to place a qualifying $5 wager and receive $200 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. This DraftKings new-user promo creates an excellent opportunity to back either Alabama or Indiana in their Rose Bowl showdown.
The promo code for DraftKings comes with specific terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties, plus you keep your winnings from the $5 bet.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus, which expires seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on Alabama to cover the spread against Indiana and the Crimson Tide succeeds, you would receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if Alabama fails to cover, you would only lose your $5 stake without receiving the bonus. This DraftKings promo provides excellent value for betting on Fernando Mendoza and the undefeated Hoosiers or Ty Simpson and the experienced Crimson Tide.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Alabama vs Indiana
Claiming this DraftKings promotion requires just a few simple steps to start betting on the Rose Bowl CFP quarterfinal:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and enter your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 via your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Place a $5 bet on any sports market, including Alabama vs Indiana betting options.
- Withdraw winnings if your $5 settles as a win, though you must use your $200 in bonus bets before withdrawing.
New users can explore comprehensive betting information in our detailed DraftKings review before placing their first wager on this compelling CFP matchup.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other valuable promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These recurring DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help maximize betting value throughout the college football postseason and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.