DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for CFP Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs Georgia
The College Football Playoff quarterfinal between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 offers an exciting opportunity for new bettors. A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim a generous bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer for this marquee matchup. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while watching the Rebels and Bulldogs battle in New Orleans.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Sugar Bowl betting
New DraftKings customers can secure $200 in bonus bets without needing a DraftKings promo code by placing a qualifying $5 wager. This DraftKings new-user promo activates when your initial bet wins, making the Sugar Bowl rematch an ideal target for this promotion. The promo code for DraftKings is not necessary since the offer automatically applies to eligible new accounts.
Key terms and conditions include the following details:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings, and bonus bets expire after seven days.
For example, if you bet $5 on Ole Miss to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Rebels fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer requires just a few simple steps before the Sugar Bowl kicks off. New users can register quickly and start betting on the Ole Miss-Georgia rematch without entering any promotional codes.
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any Sugar Bowl market or other sports event.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
Learn more about this operator's features and offerings by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for major games like the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, giving bettors additional value throughout the postseason.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.