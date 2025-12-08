DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Monday Night Football
New users can claim a lucrative welcome offer without needing a DraftKings promo code for Monday Night Football on Dec. 8. The $200 bonus bet offer plus three months of NBA League Pass creates exceptional value for the Eagles-Chargers showdown. This primetime matchup features two explosive offenses and could significantly impact playoff positioning, making it an ideal target for sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Eagles vs. Chargers
No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this DraftKings new-user promo that delivers $200 in bonus bets plus NBA League Pass access. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including Monday Night Football between Philadelphia and Los Angeles. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours, while you keep the original winnings from your successful wager.
Key terms for this promo code for DraftKings include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in any winnings.
- NBA League Pass code provided regardless of bet outcome.
- League Pass subscription auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread and they succeed, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If Philadelphia fails to cover, you lose the $5 but still receive the NBA League Pass access. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer maximizes value regardless of the Monday Night Football outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer requires a simple registration process before the Eagles-Chargers kickoff. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing personal information and confirming identity.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market.
- If your wager wins, receive $200 in bonus bets and withdraw original winnings after using bonus funds.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe.
New users can explore additional features and markets by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review before placing their Monday Night Football wagers.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often target major sporting events like Monday Night Football, providing enhanced value for seasoned bettors throughout the NFL season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a DraftKings Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$2,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.