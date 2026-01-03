DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 18
The NFC South title hangs in the balance when the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash Saturday, Jan. 4, in a winner-take-all divisional showdown. New users can capitalize on this high-stakes matchup with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code but delivers $200 in bonus bets when your $5 wager wins. Take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos for this crucial game.
This DraftKings promo code promotion rewards new customers with $200 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager settles as a winner. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. The offer works perfectly for Saturday's Panthers-Buccaneers game, where Carolina needs just a win or tie to clinch the NFC South division title.
Key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer include:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 Panthers-Buccaneers wager wins, you receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.
- You keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Panthers to win and they defeat Tampa Bay to clinch the division, you would receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Buccaneers win and your Panthers bet loses, you would not receive the bonus bets but could try again with another qualifying wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Panthers vs. Buccaneers
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code for the Panthers-Buccaneers matchup. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method like PayPal or debit card.
- Place your first $5 qualifying bet on any Panthers vs. Buccaneers market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
Remember that no DraftKings promo codes are needed for this offer.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for regular bettors throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.