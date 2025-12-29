DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Rams vs. Falcons MNF

SI

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for Monday Night Football on Dec. 29. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Rams vs. Falcons

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer allows eligible bettors to place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including the Rams vs. Falcons game. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

The terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo include several important details. You must make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying wager. If your $5 bet on the Rams vs. Falcons game wins, you'll receive eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread and they win, you'll keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Falcons cover instead and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets. The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings, and all bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the Rams and Falcons kick off on Monday night.

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Rams vs. Falcons game.
  4. If your bet wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets and can withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus bets.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and other enhanced betting opportunities. These rotating promotions are available in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app and change frequently throughout the week.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

