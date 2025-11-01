DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Florida vs. Georgia
Saturday's Florida vs. Georgia rivalry game presents an ideal opportunity to claim a valuable DraftKings promo code offer. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if they win, plus three months of NBA League Pass, with no code required for this Nov. 1 matchup. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Florida vs. Georgia
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's rivalry showdown. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer provides substantial value for new customers betting on the Bulldogs and Gators.
Here's how the promo code for DraftKings works:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on Florida vs. Georgia.
- If your wager wins, receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each ($300 total) instantly or within 72 hours.
- Keep your original winnings from the $5 bet in addition to the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance, and the stake is not included in winnings.
- All users receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on Georgia to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Florida covers instead and your bet loses, you'll still get the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Florida vs. Georgia
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings promo code offer before Saturday's kickoff:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link and providing personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on Florida vs. Georgia.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets and keep your original winnings.
- Receive your NBA League Pass code regardless of bet outcome.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this leading sportsbook.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently feature college football games and other major sporting events throughout the season.
Compare Florida vs. Georgia promos
Make sure to check out other top offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and Fanduel below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.