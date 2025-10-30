DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Thursday Night Football
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 30. No DraftKings promo code is required to access this welcome offer as the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are looking to build momentum after picking up crucial wins in Week 8, making this an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos ahead of this AFC matchup.
DraftKings promo code offer details for TNF
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market, winning bettors receive $300 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. The bonus arrives as 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of a winning wager.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in potential winnings.
- NBA League Pass code provided regardless of bet outcome.
- League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly unless canceled.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, a $5 winning bet on Baltimore to cover the spread would return the original stake plus winnings, while also triggering the $300 bonus bet package. A losing $5 wager on Miami's moneyline would forfeit the initial stake but still qualify for the NBA League Pass benefit.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Thursday Night Football
New customers can secure this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer through a straightforward registration process. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus before Ravens vs Dolphins kicks off:
- Click the promotional link to access DraftKings Sportsbook registration.
- Complete account setup with required personal information and identity verification.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using preferred payment methods, such as PayPal or a debit card.
- Select the bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any available market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins, plus NBA League Pass access regardless of outcome.
For additional insights into platform features and betting options, check out our full DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly offers ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers, in addition to this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers provide additional betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- Ravens vs. Dolphins 30% SGP Boost: Make an SGP that has three or more legs, and you’ll get a 30% profit boost.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare Thursday Night Football promos
