New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World action. This $300 bonus opportunity joins other compelling sportsbook promos available through Feb. 15 for the international basketball showcase.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA All-Star Weekend

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers seeking $300 in bonus bets. You simply register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including the USA vs. World All-Star matchup.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.

• Win your $5 wager to receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300.

• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours due to technical processing.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

For example, if you bet $5 on Team USA to cover the spread against the World squad and win, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Team USA fails to cover and you lose, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 investment.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for USA vs. World All-Star action

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including USA vs. World All-Star props or spreads. Win your bet to receive $300 in bonus bets while keeping your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and daily promotional opportunities. Current users can explore the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to discover enhanced odds on NBA All-Star Weekend markets, including player prop boosts and parlay multipliers. These rotating promotions complement the new-user welcome offer and provide ongoing value throughout the basketball season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.