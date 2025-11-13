DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass for Thursday Night Football
New users can claim a valuable DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 13. The $300 bonus bet promotion plus three months of NBA League Pass creates an excellent opportunity to wager on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots as they host the New York Jets. This limited-time offer from leading sportsbook promos provides substantial value for new customers looking to bet on this AFC East showdown.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Thursday night action
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion that delivers $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select the bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. If your Thursday Night Football wager on Patriots vs. Jets settles as a winner, you receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
- The subscription auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $300 in bonus bets. If your Patriots wager loses, you still receive the NBA League Pass benefit but no bonus bets. This promo code for DraftKings creates value whether you back New England's 8-2 record or believe the Jets can continue their recent momentum after consecutive wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Patriots vs Jets
Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer requires no special code entry and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets and NBA League Pass access for Thursday Night Football:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including Patriots vs Jets.
- If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus bets.
- Receive your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for Thursday Night Football and other prime-time games throughout the NFL season.
- Jets vs. Patriots 30% SGP Boost: Put together an SGP for this TNF game and receive a 30% profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for Jets vs. Patriots
Claim the offers below to get thousands more in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.