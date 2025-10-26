DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass for Packers vs. Steelers
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a fantastic welcome offer for Sunday Night Football when the Steelers host the Packers on Oct. 26. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass. This matchup features Aaron Rodgers facing his former team for the first time, making it an ideal opportunity to explore one of the best sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer breaks down the Packers vs. Steelers bonus
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market, winning bettors receive $300 in bonus bets distributed as twelve $25 bonus bets. All users also receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of their bet outcome.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours of a winning wager.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Packers to cover the spread against Pittsburgh and they win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, plus $300 in bonus bets and NBA League Pass access. If the Steelers cover instead, you only lose your $5 stake but still receive the League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo maximizes value for the primetime showdown between Green Bay and Pittsburgh.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this DraftKings promo code takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the Packers and Steelers kick off:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, like PayPal or a debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Packers vs. Steelers.
- If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets and keep your original winnings.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of the bet outcome.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome promotion. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers provide ongoing value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL TD Scorer Profit Boost: Bet on any TD scorer to receive a profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Make an NFL parlay, SGP, or SGPx to get a boost on your potential winnings.
- King of the End Zone: Share a prize of $2 million if your player scores the longest touchdown on Monday Night Football.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
