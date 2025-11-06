DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass for Raiders vs. Broncos
The DraftKings promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Thursday's Raiders vs. Broncos matchup on Nov. 6. This $300 bonus bet promotion requires no code and delivers substantial value for NFL Week 10 action. New customers can also explore additional sportsbook promos available across DraftKings as an added perk.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Raiders vs. Broncos
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this generous welcome offer that combines sports betting with entertainment value. New users simply need to register, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 on any market to activate the promotion. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets, distributed as twelve $25 bonus bet tokens.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required to activate the bonus.
- Winning bets trigger the immediate release of $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings and expire after seven days.
- All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass code must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos on the moneyline against the Raiders and your wager wins, you would receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets to use on future markets. If your Raiders vs. Broncos bet loses, you still receive the NBA League Pass subscription, but no bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Thursday's game
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special codes or complex procedures. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the Raiders visit Denver:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the promotional link and providing your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Raiders vs. Broncos.
- If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus bets.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe regardless of your bet outcome.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently offers ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers, in addition to this new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotions section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting markets tied to major sporting events. Current users can access these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application, where they'll find regularly refreshed bonuses and promotional opportunities tailored to various sports and betting preferences.
- Raiders vs. Broncos 30% SGP Boost: Put together an SGP for this TNF game and receive a 30% profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.