DraftKings Promo Code for 49ers vs Rams: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

The DraftKings promo code offer is ready for new customers ahead of the 49ers vs. Rams matchup from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sign up by Sept. 10 and spend just $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets for this NFC West clash. Browse additional sportsbook promos before betting on the opener.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for 49ers vs. Rams

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the 49ers vs. Rams game.

For example, a $5 wager on the Rams covering the spread in Melbourne still unlocks the bonus if the bet loses. A winning wager on the 49ers would add the payout on top of the bonus bets. Either outcome results in $200 issued through eight separate $25 bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 activates this DraftKings promo.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 placed on any sports market, including 49ers vs. Rams.

DraftKings issues the $200 bonus regardless of whether the opening wager wins or loses.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it becomes available.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer applies only to first-time customers creating a new account. Anyone searching for a promo code for DraftKings should know this particular offer activates automatically once the deposit and wager requirements are met, and no separate DraftKings promo codes are necessary at checkout.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim this DraftKings promo before Rams vs. 49ers kicks off

Setting up an account for this DraftKings new-user promo takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before the 49ers and Rams meet in Australia.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an approved link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the 49ers vs. Rams game or any other available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days over a 21-day period.

Bettors who want more details on the platform before signing up can read this DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes for returning customers

Existing customers are not left out once the new-user period ends. DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts and specials tied to marquee matchups like 49ers vs. Rams.

These ongoing promotions typically appear in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking that section often helps returning bettors find the latest DraftKings promo codes available for upcoming NFL games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.