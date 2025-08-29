DraftKings Promo Code for Auburn at Baylor: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Friday night lights shine on Week 1 as Auburn heads to Baylor for an early-season matchup at McLane Stadium. New bettors can score big with the latest DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. With this top-tier welcome deal, sportsbook promos are more rewarding than ever for fans looking to add extra excitement to the college football kickoff.
How the DraftKings promo code works for Auburn at Baylor
You don’t need to enter a DraftKings promo code to claim this welcome offer. Simply sign up, deposit a minimum of $5, and place a $5 wager on Auburn vs. Baylor, or any market you prefer. You’ll immediately receive $300 in bonus bets along with a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
Here is a quick overview of the terms:
- Only new DraftKings customers aged 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY) are eligible.
- A minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager are required.
- $300 in bonus bets are credited instantly.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after you get them.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is delivered within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- Eligible customers include new NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers, existing Google customers without an active subscription, or certain existing customers in a required Google loyalty tier.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket subscription automatically renews for the 2026–27 season and beyond at the then-current price unless cancelled before the expiry date.
Since the bonus bets are guaranteed, you could consider taking a chance with your first wager since the bonus will be awarded regardless of the outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
There are even more ways to get into the college football action with these promos that are available to new and existing users:
- CFB Week 1 No Sweat: Get a no-sweat token to use on any Week 1 game.
- Game of the Week: LSU vs. Clemson: Opt in and claim a profit boost token to use on LSU vs. Clemson
- Game of the Week: Texas vs. Ohio State: Additionally, you can get a profit boost token for Texas vs. Ohio State.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Signing up with DraftKings for Auburn vs. Baylor is fast, and you’ll instantly unlock $300 in bonus bets plus a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Here’s how to get started:
- Register: Click any link on this page to create your DraftKings account. No promo code is needed, but basic identity verification is required.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to activate the offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on Auburn at Baylor or any eligible market.
- Use your bonus: Twelve $25 bonus bets are instantly credited and valid for seven days, plus you’ll receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code
Compare online betting promos
DraftKings is giving new users $300 in bonus bets immediately plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket with just a $5 wager. Don’t forget to explore the full list of current sportsbook bonuses below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.