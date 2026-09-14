DraftKings Promo Code for Broncos Vs Chiefs Monday Night Football : Get $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football and score $200 in bonus bets . This offer is live heading into Sept. 14, and it pairs nicely with other sportsbook promos available this week.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football

New customers can lock in this DraftKings promo code offer without needing to enter any promo code at signup. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a first bet of $5 or more on any market, including Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football. DraftKings rewards that wager with $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and the pick wins, you keep the cash payout on top of the $200 in bonus bets. If the Broncos come away with the win instead and your $5 wager loses, you still receive the same $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 increments over three weeks.

Deposit and wager at least $5 to qualify for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click to claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not returned as part of any bonus bet winnings.

This DraftKings promo code offer works whether Monday's game goes to the Chiefs or the Broncos, since the bonus bets get issued after just one qualifying wager. No promo code for DraftKings is necessary to activate this DraftKings new-user promo, making it one of the simpler DraftKings promo codes to redeem this season.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to activate the offer before kickoff on Monday night.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football or any other market. Collect $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days.

Check out our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Broncos vs. Chiefs

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the football season. Bettors can find these updated offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New boosts often appear around marquee matchups like this Monday night meeting between the Broncos and Chiefs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.