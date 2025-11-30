DraftKings Promo Code for Broncos vs. Commanders: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 30. The Denver Broncos visit the Washington Commanders in what could be a pivotal game for the 9-2 Broncos and their playoff positioning. This $200 bonus bet offer plus three months of NBA League Pass makes betting on this primetime matchup even more appealing, especially with various sportsbook promos available for the contest.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Broncos vs. Commanders
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer for new customers. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code promotion provides $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass regardless of your bet's outcome. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including the Broncos-Commanders game.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings, and bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- All users receive a unique code for three free months of NBA League Pass, which must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 per month but can be canceled anytime.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos to win and they defeat the Commanders, you would receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If Denver loses, you would only lose your $5 stake but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo maximizes value whether your Sunday Night Football bet succeeds or fails.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your promo code for DraftKings before kickoff
Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer requires just a few simple steps before the Broncos and Commanders kick off on Nov. 30. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus bets and NBA League Pass subscription:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Place a $5 bet on any sports market, including Broncos vs. Commanders betting options.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings after using the $200 in bonus bets.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet's outcome.
New customers can learn more about this operator by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for Sunday Night Football games and other marquee sporting events throughout the week.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP, or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.