DraftKings Promo Code for Chiefs vs. Cowboys: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 27, in a crucial Thanksgiving matchup between two playoff-contending teams. New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without needing any code - simply bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win, plus three months of NBA League Pass. Both teams enter this contest coming off impressive Week 12 victories, with the Chiefs rallying past Indianapolis and Dallas stunning Philadelphia with 24 unanswered points. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.
DraftKings promo code details for Thanksgiving football
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, place your first $5 qualifying wager on the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game or any other sports market. If your bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $5 on Kansas City to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If Dallas covers instead and your wager loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but will still get the NBA League Pass subscription. Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Chiefs vs Cowboys
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing your personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game or any other market.
- If your wager wins, you receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days and withdraw any resulting winnings.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome.
For more information about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond this new-user offer. Existing users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts that can increase your potential returns on Thanksgiving football and other sporting events.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
