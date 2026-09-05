DraftKings Promo Code for Clemson vs. LSU: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of Clemson vs. LSU, the season opener Saturday night in Baton Rouge. New customers who sign up can lock in $200 in bonus bets before kickoff. This DraftKings new-user promo remains available as of Sept. 5, giving new bettors a fresh opportunity to explore other sportsbook promos too.

Claim the DraftKings promo code before Clemson takes on LSU

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Clemson vs. LSU. DraftKings will then issue $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that first wager.

For example, a $5 wager on LSU to cover the spread against Clemson would trigger the offer whether that bet wins or loses. If the wager wins, bettors keep those winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If it loses, the $5 stake is not refunded, but the $200 in bonus bets still arrives through the click-to-claim process.

Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets whether the first wager wins or loses.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to sign up for the DraftKings offer ahead of Clemson vs. LSU

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires no promo code for DraftKings at sign up, just a new account and a qualifying wager on Clemson vs. LSU. Getting started takes only a few minutes before Saturday's kickoff in Baton Rouge.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Clemson vs. LSU or any other available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets through two $25 bonus bets issued every seven days for 21 days.

Bettors who want more details on the platform can check out our full DraftKings review before signing up.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Clemson vs. LSU and beyond

DraftKings frequently rolls out new DraftKings promo codes and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers often appear in the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app and can include odds boosts tied to games like Clemson vs. LSU. Checking that section regularly helps bettors find fresh DraftKings promo opportunities all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.