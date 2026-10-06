DraftKings Promo Code for Dodgers vs Braves, Brewers vs Padres NLDS Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code gives new customers a chance to back Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres NLDS action this week. New customers can turn a $5 bet into $150 in bonus bets . This offer stays active through Oct. 6, giving fans a fresh way to check other sportsbook promos during the NLDS.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Dodgers vs Braves and Brewers vs Padres NLDS

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres NLDS. I verified the sign-up flow myself and found the entire process took less than five minutes.

Once your qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues bonus bets regardless of the outcome. If you bet $5 on Dodgers vs Braves and the wager wins, you keep the cash winnings plus the bonus bets. If that same $5 wager on Brewers vs Padres loses, you still receive two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more every seven days for 14 days.

This DraftKings new-user promo pays out in six separate $25 increments for a total of $150. Here are the full terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market.

Pays two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Pays two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Original stake is not included in winnings generated from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings and all its related DraftKings promo codes apply the same way no matter which NLDS game you bet on first. Bettors should always read the full terms before opting into any DraftKings promo.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres

Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few steps before first pitch of either NLDS matchup. Follow the process below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Dodgers vs Braves, Brewers vs Padres, or any other market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a closer look at the app, deposit methods, and available betting markets ahead of the NLDS, check out our full DraftKings review . It breaks down everything new customers need to know before signing up.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for existing customers during the NLDS

DraftKings also rewards existing customers with regular profit boosts, odds boosts, and parlay offers throughout the MLB playoffs. These promotions change often, so I recommend checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest offers tied to Dodgers vs Braves, Brewers vs Padres, and other postseason matchups. New offers tend to appear ahead of each game day, so frequent check-ins can pay off during the NLDS.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.