DraftKings Promo Code for Florida Vs Missouri: Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $150 in bonus bets for betting on Florida vs Missouri this Saturday. Deposit and wager just $5 to unlock $150 in bonus bets , with the first two issued instantly. Ahead of the Oct. 3 matchup, check out this offer and other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Florida vs Missouri

Betting on Florida vs Missouri gets a boost with the DraftKings promo code offer, and no code is required to activate it. Simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Saturday's SEC showdown. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates automatically once you sign up through a licensed link.

For example, a $5 wager on Florida covering the spread that wins returns a standard payout and still triggers the bonus bet release. If that same wager on Missouri's homecoming crowd providing a lift loses instead, customers still receive the first two $25 bonus bets, since the DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of the opening wager's result.

New customers only, must be 21 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 placed on any sports market, including Florida vs Missouri.

Two $25 bonus bets issued immediately after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bet wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings offer before Florida vs Missouri

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes, and no promo code for DraftKings is needed to get started. Follow the steps below before Florida and Missouri kick off on Saturday.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Florida vs Missouri or any other sports market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days, totaling $150.

For a closer look at the sportsbook's features and betting markets, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Florida vs Missouri

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers across football, basketball, and other sports. These DraftKings promo codes and offers typically appear in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, updated throughout the season.

Checking that section before placing a wager helps customers find current boosts tied to games like Florida vs Missouri and beyond. New offers are added often, so it's worth a quick look each time you log in.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.