DraftKings Promo Code for Monday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
New users can claim a valuable welcome offer without needing a DraftKings promo code when betting on Monday Night Football’s Cardinals vs. Cowboys matchup on Nov. 3. This bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for wagering on Kyler Murray's homecoming performance at AT&T Stadium. DraftKings also offers competitive odds and various sportsbook promos for this Monday Night Football clash.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Cardinals vs. Cowboys
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for Monday night's game. New customers who make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager will receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of the outcome. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code system is streamlined to ensure easy access to this offer.
Here are the key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your Cardinals vs. Cowboys wager wins, you receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance, and the stake is not included in winnings.
- All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, which auto-renews at $16.99 monthly unless canceled.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cardinals to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Cowboys cover instead and your bet loses, you still get the NBA League Pass subscription but no bonus bets. This promo code for DraftKings makes Monday's game even more exciting with Murray's perfect 9-0 record at AT&T Stadium on the line.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo
Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to begin betting on the Cardinals vs. Cowboys:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any Cardinals vs. Cowboys market, such as the point spread or moneyline.
- If your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets and can withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus funds.
- Regardless of your bet's outcome, you'll receive your NBA League Pass code within 72 hours.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides valuable promotions beyond new-user offers for existing customers. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare sportsbook promos for Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Claim the offers below to get more bonus bets and profit boosts from other top operators.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.