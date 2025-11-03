DraftKings Promo Code for Monday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer for Monday Night Football on Nov. 3. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if they win, plus three months of NBA League Pass when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys. This offer from one of the top sportsbook promos makes this Monday Night Football matchup even more exciting.
DraftKings promo code details for Cardinals vs Cowboys
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no special code to activate the welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying $5 wager in any sports market, including any of the available markets for this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between Arizona and Dallas. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $300 in bonus bets delivered as twelve $25 bonus bets.
The DraftKings new-user promo includes these key terms and conditions:
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying bet are required to activate the bonus.
- Winning bets trigger the $300 bonus bet reward within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, and the stake is not included in winnings.
- All users receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cardinals to cover the spread against Dallas and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $300 in bonus bets. If the Cardinals fail to cover, you lose your $5 stake but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer provides excellent value regardless of the Monday night outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings requires just a few simple steps before kickoff on Monday night. Follow this straightforward process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and providing your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager in any sports market, including one of the markets available for the Cardinals at Cowboys.
- If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus bets.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe regardless of the bet outcome.
New users can learn more about this operator's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently offers ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers, extending beyond this welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating DraftKings promo codes and offers help maximize betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.