DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Kickoff: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 NFL

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Week 1 NFL action, including Wednesday's Patriots-Seahawks rematch. Sign up before Sept. 9 to claim $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Patriots-Seahawks Week 1 action

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, since it applies automatically once a customer meets the deposit and wagering requirements. New customers can use this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to place a first wager on the Patriots-Seahawks kickoff game or any other Week 1 NFL matchup. Whether that first $5 bet wins or loses, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets split into eight $25 increments.

For example, a customer who backs New England against Seattle and the wager wins still receives the same $200 in bonus bets, paid out over three weeks. If that same wager loses, the outcome stays identical, since the offer activates regardless of the result of the first bet. This structure gives new customers extra chances to bet on Week 1 NFL games beyond the Wednesday night opener.

DraftKings distributes the bonus bets as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Here are the key terms for this DraftKings promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager on any sports betting market are required.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Among the various DraftKings promo codes available to new customers, this offer stands out for its extended payout window tied to the Week 1 NFL schedule. New customers can use it to bet on games throughout the opening slate, including the Patriots-Seahawks rematch and the 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Patriots-Seahawks kickoff

Getting started with this DraftKings new-user promo takes just a few minutes before Wednesday's Patriots-Seahawks opener. Follow the steps below to sign up and place a qualifying wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any Week 1 NFL game, such as Patriots-Seahawks. Receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days.

New customers who want more details before signing up can read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the platform.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers during Week 1 NFL

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers often target specific games, like the Week 1 matchups between Buffalo and Houston or Baltimore and Indianapolis. Existing customers can find the latest promo code for DraftKings offers by checking the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Checking the app regularly helps existing customers stay updated on limited-time boosts tied to the Week 1 NFL slate. These promotions change often, so reviewing the Promos tab before kickoff each week keeps customers informed of the newest opportunities.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.