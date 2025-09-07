SI

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 1: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Brian Giuffra

Use the DraftKings Promo to get $300 in bonus bets on a $5 wager.
Use the DraftKings Promo to get $300 in bonus bets on a $5 wager. / Sports Illustrated

Sunday’s Week 1 slate is packed with NFL action as fans get their first full day of football in the 2025 season. Whether you’re backing an underdog or sticking with the favorites, there’s no better time to get involved.

New players can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to unlock $300 in bonus bets plus more than $200 in NFL Sunday Ticket savings with just a $5 wager. It’s one of the best sportsbook promos available this season, giving bettors plenty of extra value to kick off NFL Sundays the right way.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 1 of the NFL season

All you need to do for this welcome bonus is sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on any Week 1 matchup. Once your first bet is locked in, you’ll instantly receive $300 in bonus bets along with a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. No DraftKings promo code is required.

Key points to know:

  • This offer is for new DraftKings users, 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY).
  • A minimum deposit and wager of $5 is required for this promotion.
  • $300 in bonus bets is credited right after your first bet.
  • Bonus funds must be used within seven days.
  • The NFL Sunday Ticket code is sent within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
  • Eligible for new Sunday Ticket subscribers, certain Google users, and select loyalty-tier members.
  • Subscription auto-renews for 2026–27 at the listed price unless cancelled in advance.

Instead of playing it safe, consider using your first $5 bet on a bold Week 1 pick — you’ll get the bonus either way.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

More DraftKings offers for all users

If you want even more NFL action, check out the promotions section and see what else you can take advantage of. Here are a few that you can use today:

  • NFL Ghost Leg Parlay: Your NFL Sunday Week 1 parlay will still hit, even if one leg doesn’t win.
  • NFL Parlay Boost: Opt-in to claim an NFL parlay boost.

How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings

Getting set up with DraftKings for NFL Week 1 takes just a few quick steps, and the rewards are well worth it. Here’s how to claim your welcome offer:

  1. Sign up: Click any link on this page to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. No promo code is needed, though you’ll have to confirm your identity.
  2. Deposit funds: Add at least $5 using your preferred payment method to activate the promotion.
  3. Place a wager: Put $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 game, or another market of your choice.
  4. Claim rewards: Your account will be credited with 12 bonus bets worth $25 each (valid for seven days), plus you’ll receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by email.

Want a full breakdown? Check out our in-depth DraftKings review.

Compare the DraftKings promo code to other betting promos

Make sure you check out other top offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel to get the most out of Week 1.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

