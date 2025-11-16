DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 11: Bet $5, get $300 in Bonus Bets + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer plus three months of NBA League Pass for NFL Week 11 on Nov. 16. The Week 11 NFL slate brings exciting matchups including the Dolphins and Commanders facing off in Madrid, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen battling in Buffalo, and the Lions visiting the Eagles on Sunday night. Take advantage of sportsbook promos to enhance your NFL betting experience this weekend.
DraftKings promo code offer details for NFL Week 11
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry to activate the bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 11 game to activate the bonus. If your $5 wager wins on games like the Lions at Eagles or Seahawks at Rams, DraftKings will award you 12 $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- Win or lose, new users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 per month, but it can be canceled at any time.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cowboys to beat the Raiders on Monday Night Football and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $300 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the NBA League Pass code, but no bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo provides excellent value for NFL Week 11 betting.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NFL Week 11
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets and NBA League Pass subscription:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, a debit card, or an e-wallet option.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 11 matchup.
- If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets instantly and keep your original winnings.
- Win or lose, you'll receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Remember that no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is needed to activate this offer. For more information about DraftKings features and betting options, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides valuable promotions beyond this new-user offer for existing customers. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers are updated regularly, featuring enhanced payouts on popular bets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events, such as NFL games and playoff matchups.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP, or SGPx.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a Profit Boost to use on an NFL Parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet today!
Compare more promos for NFL Week 11
The offers below unlock thousands more in bonuses that you can claim for NFL Week 11 and more.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
