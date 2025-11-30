DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 13: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
New users can claim an exciting DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 13 action on Sunday, Nov. 30. Even though Thanksgiving is over, there's still a great slate of games left for NFL Week 13, making it the perfect time to secure $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. This welcome offer requires no code and delivers exceptional value through sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for NFL Week 13
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this outstanding welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any NFL Week 13 game. If your bet wins, DraftKings instantly rewards you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, plus you keep your original winnings.
The key terms and conditions include:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly after a winning wager or within 72 hours due to technical issues.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings and expire seven days from issuance.
- All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Seattle Seahawks to win their Week 13 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings and they cover, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. Even if your Seahawks bet loses, and they fail to cover, you still get the three-month NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo maximizes value regardless of your initial wager's outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NFL Week 13
Claiming this DraftKings promo code is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 13 game.
- If your bet wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets and use them within seven days.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet's outcome.
New users can learn more about this operator in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotions and betting boosts. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special game-day promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and offers help maximize betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for NFL Week 13
Claim more fabulous welcome bonuses from the top betting sites below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.