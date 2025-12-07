DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 14: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
New users can claim a valuable DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 14 action on Dec. 7 without needing to enter any code. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion creates an excellent opportunity to wager on critical playoff-race matchups. Week 14 features heavyweight battles like Bills at Ravens and 49ers at Vikings, making this an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos for maximum value.
DraftKings promo code offer details for NFL Week 14
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion that delivers substantial value for NFL Week 14 betting. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to activate the offer. If your initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, delivered instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
The DraftKings new-user promo includes several important terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus wagers.
For example, if you place a $5 bet on the Ravens to beat the Bills and Baltimore wins, you would keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If the Ravens lose, you would only lose your $5 stake. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer creates value regardless of your initial wager's outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NFL Week 14
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings requires no special codes or complex procedures for new users. Follow these straightforward steps to secure your bonus and start betting on NFL Week 14 matchups:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, such as Steelers vs. Browns or Chiefs vs. Broncos.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically plus keep your original winnings.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days and withdraw any winnings, though the bonus bet stakes cannot be withdrawn.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promo offers for existing users
Beyond this new-user promotion, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing bonuses and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay promotions, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers frequently target popular games and player props, creating additional betting value for Week 14 and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
