DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 2: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + Over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
NFL Week 2 is here, and the DraftKings promo code is offering new users a prime opportunity to boost their football betting experience all season long. All you need to do is sign up and wager $5 to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly and get more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. You’ll have a hard time finding any sportsbook promos better than this one.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 2 of the NFL season
The DraftKings promo code is giving new users two ways to score big for NFL Week 2 and beyond. By signing up and placing your first $5 bet, you’ll unlock $200 in bonus bets right away, plus receive a promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket. This means you can start wagering instantly while also locking in access to every out-of-market game this season.
Before you get started, here are the important terms and conditions for the DraftKings welcome offer:
- This promotion is valid only for new DraftKings Sportsbook users.
- Participants must be 21 or older (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of $5 are required.
- $200 in bonus bets is credited immediately after your first bet.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after being issued.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is delivered within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- The offer is available to first-time Sunday Ticket subscribers, certain Google users, and loyalty-tier members.
- Sunday Ticket auto-renews for the 2026–27 season unless canceled before the renewal date.
This DraftKings offer doesn’t require you to win your first bet to unlock the bonus, so this could be a great time for you to test out new markets with your initial $5 wager.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
DraftKings goes beyond the welcome bonus with ongoing rewards. Visit the promotions section to see today’s boosts and special offers, including these:
- NFL Week 2 Ghost Leg Parlay: With this promo, your NFL Week 2 Sunday parlay will still be a winner, even if one leg loses.
- Early Exit: If a player leaves early due to injury, your single bets are refunded, and affected parlay legs are removed, keeping your remaining selections eligible to win.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Getting started with DraftKings for NFL Week 2 is quick and easy. Just follow these four steps:
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to open your DraftKings Sportsbook account. Identity verification is required, but no promo code is necessary.
- Deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to unlock the Week 2 welcome offer.
- Place your bet: Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 2 market that catches your eye.
- Claim your bonus: DraftKings will instantly credit eight $25 bonus bets to your account, which must be used within seven days. Your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code will also arrive for redemption.
Our DraftKings review covers everything you need to know about this top operator.
Compare online betting promos
Once you’ve secured your DraftKings Week 2 bonus, you can stack even more rewards by exploring extra promotions from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.