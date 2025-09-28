DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 4: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly Plus an NFL Sunday Ticket Discount
NFL Week 4 delivers marquee matchups, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives new users a seamless way to boost their bankroll. Explore top sportsbook promos during this action-packed weekend, then claim $200 bonus bets instantly by depositing $5 and placing your first wager, plus get an NFL Sunday Ticket discount code to go with it.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for NFL Week 4
The DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 4 requires just a $5 deposit and $5 bet to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly. After registering, place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 4 game to receive eight $25 bonus bets right away. You also get a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, lowering the price to $176 for full-season access.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 credits instantly after your qualifying bet settles.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
- NFL Sunday Ticket discount is $200, making the final price $176.
- A Google or YouTube account is required to redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket.
- NFL Sunday Ticket auto-renews at full price for the 2025 season unless canceled.
- You must wager your initial deposit once before withdrawing any funds.
Since the $200 bonus is guaranteed after your first $5 wager, consider betting on plus-money odds for your qualifying bet. This gives you a chance at a bigger payout, and you still receive the full bonus regardless of the outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for NFL Week 4
Now that you know all about the DraftKings welcome offer, you can follow these five steps and be ready in time for the first slate of games.
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus.
- Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 4 game or market.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly and get a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket, bringing the price to $176.
- Wager your deposit once before withdrawing any winnings or bonus funds.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new bettors, but existing users can also take advantage of a variety of ongoing promotions. Here are some offers you can use today:
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
- NFL TD Scorer Profit Boost: Get a profit boost on any TD scorer bet on Sunday or Monday NFL games.
Compare NFL Week 4 betting promos
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.