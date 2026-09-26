DraftKings Promo Code for Ole Miss vs. Florida: Get $150 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers grab $150 in bonus bets ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Florida matchup on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. Sign up before Sept. 26 to claim this welcome offer and place a wager on the SEC showdown. Check out other sportsbook promos for more ways to bet this weekend.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Ole Miss vs. Florida

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on any market, including the Ole Miss vs. Florida game on Saturday afternoon.

Once you place that first wager, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away, regardless of whether your bet on the Gators or Rebels wins or loses. Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for the next 14 days, bringing the total to $150.

For example, if you bet $5 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Florida and the wager wins, you keep the winnings plus the bonus bets. If the Rebels come up short and your bet loses, you still receive the same $150 in bonus bets across the six increments.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

New customers only in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Four more $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo before Ole Miss faces Florida

Follow these steps to activate the offer and get ready to bet on the Ole Miss vs. Florida game.

Click our link to sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter your personal details to verify your identity and location. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Navigate to the college football section and find the Ole Miss vs. Florida matchup. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the game or any other market. Collect your first two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then watch for four more over the following two weeks.

Read our full DraftKings review for a closer look at the app ahead of Saturday's game.

More DraftKings promo codes for the Ole Miss-Florida window

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out additional bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, separate from this DraftKings new-user promo. Check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the weekend to see what is available for the Ole Miss vs. Florida game and other events.

These ongoing DraftKings promo codes change often, so it helps to look every week. Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings on future games should bookmark the app's promos section for the latest offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.