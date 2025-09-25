DraftKings Promo Code for Seahawks vs. Cardinals: $200 in Bonus Bets + NFL Sunday Ticket Offer
Thursday Night Football returns with Seahawks vs. Cardinals, a pivotal NFC West clash. New users can access the DraftKings promo code offer automatically, without needing a code. Explore more sportsbook promos, or claim the exclusive $200 Bonus Bets offer by depositing $5 and placing a bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
The DraftKings promo code offer for Seahawks vs. Cardinals makes it simple to get started. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 qualifying bet on any Seahawks vs. Cardinals market. Instantly, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits, and unlock a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, all with no code required.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 qualifying wager.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after they are awarded.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with any winnings.
- NFL Sunday Ticket discount provides $200 off, making the final price $176.
- You must have a Google or YouTube account to redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket offer.
- NFL Sunday Ticket auto-renews at full price for the 2026 season unless canceled.
- You must wager your deposit amount once before withdrawing funds.
For your qualifying $5 wager, consider choosing plus-money odds on Seahawks vs. Cardinals. Since the $200 bonus is guaranteed after bet placement, targeting a higher payout gives you extra upside, regardless of the outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5+ bet on any Seahawks vs. Cardinals market.
- Instantly receive eight $25 bonus bets and a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket, which you can redeem via Google/YouTube.
- Wager your deposit amount once, then withdraw any winnings as desired.
For the full breakdown, see our DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, odds surges, and more. Check the promotions tab regularly to maximize your value throughout the season, including:
- NFL Week 4 Ghost Leg Parlay Bet & Get: Make a qualifying SGP on the game tonight to receive a Ghost Leg parlay token, which makes your parlay win even if one leg doesn’t hit.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
- Seahawks vs. Cardinals 33% SGP Boost: Make a same-game parlay on the game tonight, and you’ll receive a 33% profit boost.
Compare Seahawks vs. Cardinals promos
Even after claiming this DraftKings offer, you can still get thousands more in bonus bets with the offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.