DraftKings Promo Code for SMU vs. Florida State: Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to unlock $200 in bonus bets ahead of SMU vs. Florida State on Monday night. This welcome offer is live as of Monday, Sept. 7, and pairs well with other sportsbook promos available this week. New customers can place a qualifying wager on the SMU-Florida State matchup to get started.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for SMU vs. Florida State

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the SMU vs. Florida State game to trigger the promotion. DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses.

Say a new customer backs SMU to cover the spread against Florida State and the bet wins. That customer collects the standard payout on the winning wager plus the $200 in bonus bets, issued as eight separate $25 bonus bets over three weeks. If the wager loses instead, the customer still receives the full $200 in bonus bets, giving them another shot at future college football wagers.

New customers must deposit a minimum of $5 to qualify.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before SMU-Florida State

New customers can activate this DraftKings new-user promo in just a few minutes before the SMU vs. Florida State kickoff. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the SMU vs. Florida State matchup or any other market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 increments over 21 days.

Bettors who want more information before signing up can read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the app and its features. The review breaks down the deposit process, mobile app design and available betting markets for college football.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers watching SMU-Florida State

Existing DraftKings customers can find fresh promo code for DraftKings offers by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the college football season. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes often include odds boosts, parlay specials and other bonuses tied to marquee matchups like SMU vs. Florida State. Checking the app regularly ensures customers never miss a new offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.