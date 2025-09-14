DraftKings Promo Code for Sunday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
With the DraftKings promo code, you can claim $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket as the Vikings host the Falcons at the U.S. Bank Stadium.
The NFL season is just underway, with the Vikings winning their opener and the Falcons losing theirs. Thanks to home-field advantage, Minnesota is aiming for a solid result once more. DraftKings offers one of the best sportsbook promos for staking on the game.
Breaking down the DraftKings promo code for Falcons vs. Vikings
You actually don’t need a DraftKings promo code to lay hands on the bonus for Sunday night’s NFL game. Simply sign up, bet at least $5, and you’re good to go:
Here are key details to keep in mind when redeeming this offer:
- Only new players who make a $5 qualifying bet can claim the promo.
- You have to be 21 or older (18+ in DC, KY, and WY) to register.
- DraftKings releases eight $25 bonus bets instantly after your first wager.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.
- DraftKings delivers the NFL Sunday Ticket promo code within 72 hours.
- You have to redeem and use the ticket before Oct. 5, 2025.
- Sunday Ticket will automatically renew for the 2026–27 season unless you cancel before the renewal date.
The moneyline favors Minnesota, who have the better current form and home advantage. However, when you make your first $5 bet at DraftKings, you’ll receive the bonus bets irrespective of the game result. Therefore, you can consider backing the underdog Falcons and see if they pull off a surprise win.
This DraftKings offer is available to new bettors in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Additional DraftKings promos for bettors
On the DraftKings app, you have access to more promotions beyond the first bet welcome offer. Here are others to expect:
- NFL Week 2 Ghost Leg Parlay: This promo keeps your Sunday parlay alive even if one leg doesn’t hit.
- Early Exit: DraftKings will refund your single bets if a player gets injured and leaves early. If it’s a parlay, affected legs are removed, while your remaining picks can still win.
Note that the above offers don’t require a DraftKings promo code. That said, ensure you check the terms and conditions before claiming any bonus.
Steps to score $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings
You can lay hands on the DraftKings first bet offer by following these steps:
- Register: Click the links on this page to visit DraftKings and sign up. Note that you have to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit: Fund your account with at least $5 using your preferred payment method. f
- Place your bet: Wager $5 or more on the Falcons vs. Vikings game.
- Receive your bonus: DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus bets immediately, while your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code shows up within 72 hours.
Here’s how different sportsbook promo codes stack up
Besides the DraftKings promo, you may want to consider these other offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.