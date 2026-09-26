DraftKings Promo Code for Texas A&M vs. LSU: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets ahead of Texas A&M vs. LSU on Saturday night. As of Sept. 27, this welcome offer remains active for bettors ready to back the SEC showdown in Baton Rouge. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

DraftKings promo code details for Texas A&M vs. LSU

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Saturday night's Texas A&M vs. LSU game in Baton Rouge.

Once you place that first wager, whether you back the Tigers or the Aggies, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets instantly. Two more $25 bonus bets follow every seven days for the next 14 days, adding up to $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your original wager.

For example, if you wager $5 on LSU to beat Texas A&M and the bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the bonus bets tied to the promo. If your $5 wager on the Aggies falls short instead, you still receive the same $150 in bonus bets across six increments.

New customers only, must be 21 or older.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The first wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo before Saturday night's kickoff in Baton Rouge. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to placing your first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on Texas A&M vs. LSU or any other market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a closer look at the sportsbook's features and betting markets, read our DraftKings review before you sign up. It covers everything from payout speed to available bet types.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers beyond Texas A&M vs. LSU

DraftKings frequently rolls out extra boosts and bonuses for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing a promo code for DraftKings. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the week for new offers tied to college football and other sports.

These ongoing DraftKings promo codes change often, so bettors should check back regularly ahead of future SEC matchups after Texas A&M and LSU square off this weekend. New boosts frequently target marquee college football games throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.