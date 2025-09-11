SI

DraftKings Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Brian Giuffra

New users can get $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket when betting on Thursday Night Football with the DraftKings promo code.
New users can get $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket when betting on Thursday Night Football with the DraftKings promo code. / Sports Illustrated

Thursday Night Football features two teams riding momentum after Week 1 wins, as the Green Bay Packers face the Washington Commanders in a key NFC clash. New users who sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code can get over $400 in bonuses when you combine $200 in bonus bets with more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. 

This is one of the most unique sportsbook promos you will find for the NFL season.

Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW

Details on the DraftKings promo code for Thursday Night Football

​​You don’t need a DraftKings promo code to get started with this welcome offer, making it fast and simple for new users. Just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on any eligible Thursday Night Football market. When your opening bet settles, DraftKings will credit $200 in bonus bets to your account, plus an NFL Sunday Ticket promo code within 72 hours. Bonus funds give you added flexibility to place additional bets across upcoming games. 

Here’s a breakdown of the key terms to keep in mind:

  • This promotion is valid only for new DraftKings Sportsbook users.Participants must be 21 or older (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
  • A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of $5 are required.
  • $200 in bonus bets are credited immediately after your first bet.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after being issued.
  • The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is delivered within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
  • The offer is available to first-time Sunday Ticket subscribers, certain Google users, and loyalty-tier members.
  • Sunday Ticket auto-renews for the 2026–27 season unless canceled before the renewal date.

Since the bonus bets arrive no matter what, you could take the chance to back a longshot or prop bet — a strategy that could deliver a nice payout before the $200 in bonus bets hit your account.

Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

More DraftKings promos for existing customers

DraftKings goes beyond its welcome bonus with a promotions tab full of rotating boosts and offers. Here are some you might see today:

  • NFL Week 2 Ghost Leg Parlay: Your NFL Week 2 Sunday parlay will hit, even if one leg loses.
  • Thursday Night Football No Sweat: Get your stake back as a bonus bet if you lose your Commanders vs. Packers wager.
  • College Football Profit Boost: Claim your profit boost for Georgia vs. Tennessee, Florida vs. LSU, and Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame.
  • College Football Stepped Up: Lock in up to a 105% profit boost when you bet on Week 3 of college football.
  • Early Exit: If a player leaves early due to injury, your single bets are refunded, and affected parlay legs are removed, keeping your remaining selections eligible to win.

How to claim over $400 in bonuses from DraftKings

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings TNF promo in minutes:

  1. Sign up: Click any link on this page to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Deposit funds: Add at least $5 to activate the Week 2 welcome offer.
  3. Place a wager: Bet $5 or more on any eligible Week 2 NFL market.
  4. Receive rewards: Your account will be credited with eight $25 bonus bets immediately, which must be used within seven days. Your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code will also be delivered for redemption.

Our comprehensive DraftKings review provides more in-depth analysis.

Compare online betting promos

After grabbing your DraftKings bonus, you can get ready for NFL Week 2 action by stacking extra promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,550 back in bonuses + exclusive $50 bonus bet

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1550 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo