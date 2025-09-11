DraftKings Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Thursday Night Football features two teams riding momentum after Week 1 wins, as the Green Bay Packers face the Washington Commanders in a key NFC clash. New users who sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code can get over $400 in bonuses when you combine $200 in bonus bets with more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
This is one of the most unique sportsbook promos you will find for the NFL season.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
Details on the DraftKings promo code for Thursday Night Football
You don’t need a DraftKings promo code to get started with this welcome offer, making it fast and simple for new users. Just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on any eligible Thursday Night Football market. When your opening bet settles, DraftKings will credit $200 in bonus bets to your account, plus an NFL Sunday Ticket promo code within 72 hours. Bonus funds give you added flexibility to place additional bets across upcoming games.
Here’s a breakdown of the key terms to keep in mind:
- This promotion is valid only for new DraftKings Sportsbook users.Participants must be 21 or older (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of $5 are required.
- $200 in bonus bets are credited immediately after your first bet.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after being issued.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is delivered within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- The offer is available to first-time Sunday Ticket subscribers, certain Google users, and loyalty-tier members.
- Sunday Ticket auto-renews for the 2026–27 season unless canceled before the renewal date.
Since the bonus bets arrive no matter what, you could take the chance to back a longshot or prop bet — a strategy that could deliver a nice payout before the $200 in bonus bets hit your account.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings promos for existing customers
DraftKings goes beyond its welcome bonus with a promotions tab full of rotating boosts and offers. Here are some you might see today:
- NFL Week 2 Ghost Leg Parlay: Your NFL Week 2 Sunday parlay will hit, even if one leg loses.
- Thursday Night Football No Sweat: Get your stake back as a bonus bet if you lose your Commanders vs. Packers wager.
- College Football Profit Boost: Claim your profit boost for Georgia vs. Tennessee, Florida vs. LSU, and Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame.
- College Football Stepped Up: Lock in up to a 105% profit boost when you bet on Week 3 of college football.
- Early Exit: If a player leaves early due to injury, your single bets are refunded, and affected parlay legs are removed, keeping your remaining selections eligible to win.
How to claim over $400 in bonuses from DraftKings
Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings TNF promo in minutes:
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $5 to activate the Week 2 welcome offer.
- Place a wager: Bet $5 or more on any eligible Week 2 NFL market.
- Receive rewards: Your account will be credited with eight $25 bonus bets immediately, which must be used within seven days. Your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code will also be delivered for redemption.
Compare online betting promos
After grabbing your DraftKings bonus, you can get ready for NFL Week 2 action by stacking extra promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.