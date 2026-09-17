DraftKings Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Spend $5, Get $200 on Lions vs Bills

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to score $200 in bonus bets ahead of Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football. As of Sept. 17, bettors can lock in this $200 in bonus bets welcome offer and explore other sportsbook promos before kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football.

Once that bet settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets. For example, a $5 bet on the Lions to cover the spread that wins still triggers the same $200 reward, and a $5 wager on the Bills moneyline that loses also unlocks the full bonus. The bonus arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, released two at a time every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The terms of this DraftKings promo include the following:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager activate the offer.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Lions vs. Bills

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings new-user promo before Thursday night's kickoff between the Lions and Bills.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market for Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football. Collect $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read this DraftKings review for a closer look at the platform before placing a first bet on Thursday's matchup.

More DraftKings promo codes beyond the Lions vs. Bills offer

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Bettors who already used a promo code for DraftKings on this welcome offer can still find new DraftKings promo codes and other promotions by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These ongoing offers often tie into specific games, including primetime matchups like Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football. Checking the app regularly helps bettors take advantage of the latest deals throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.