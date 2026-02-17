DraftKings Promo Code For Tuesday: Bet $5 on CBB, Get $200 Bonus Bets if it Wins

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer for tonight's college basketball action. New users can target Michigan's road trip to Purdue or any game from Tuesday's loaded slate with this compelling welcome promotion. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 17.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for college basketball betting

This DraftKings promo code promotion rewards winning bettors with substantial bonus funds. New customers who place a minimum $5 wager and win receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. The original stake and winnings from your initial bet remain yours to keep.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select promotional token before placing your minimum $5 qualifying bet.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Eight $25 bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours due to technical delays.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Michigan to cover the spread against Purdue and the Wolverines win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings and eight $25 bonus bets. If Michigan fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus funds.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings bonus bets for tonight's college basketball games

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings welcome offer for tonight's college basketball slate:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on any college basketball market, such as Michigan at Purdue or Nebraska at Iowa. If your bet wins, receive eight $25 bonus bets automatically.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Regular bettors can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the college basketball season. These rotating promotions appear in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, giving experienced users multiple ways to enhance their betting experience with added value and potential returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.