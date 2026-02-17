DraftKings Promo Code For Tuesday: Bet $5 on CBB, Get $200 Bonus Bets if it Wins
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer for tonight's college basketball action. New users can target Michigan's road trip to Purdue or any game from Tuesday's loaded slate with this compelling welcome promotion. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 17.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for college basketball betting
This DraftKings promo code promotion rewards winning bettors with substantial bonus funds. New customers who place a minimum $5 wager and win receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. The original stake and winnings from your initial bet remain yours to keep.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must select promotional token before placing your minimum $5 qualifying bet.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Eight $25 bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours due to technical delays.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Michigan to cover the spread against Purdue and the Wolverines win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings and eight $25 bonus bets. If Michigan fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus funds.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim DraftKings bonus bets for tonight's college basketball games
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings welcome offer for tonight's college basketball slate:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your first bet.
- Place a minimum $5 wager on any college basketball market, such as Michigan at Purdue or Nebraska at Iowa.
- If your bet wins, receive eight $25 bonus bets automatically.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Regular bettors can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the college basketball season. These rotating promotions appear in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, giving experienced users multiple ways to enhance their betting experience with added value and potential returns.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.