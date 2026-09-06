DraftKings Promo Code for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame: Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. As of Sunday, Sept. 6, this welcome offer remains active for anyone ready to create an account before the season opener. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry, since the bonus applies automatically once you meet the qualifying steps. New customers who deposit at least $5 and place a first wager of $5 or more on the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame matchup will trigger this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Whether you back the Fighting Irish or the Badgers, the outcome of that first wager does not determine your bonus. A winning $5 bet on Notre Dame returns your standard payout plus the $200 in bonus bets, while a losing wager on Wisconsin still results in the same $200 issued as bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo pairs directly with the season-opening game at Lambeau Field.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

The bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bet wagers.

The qualifying wager can be placed on any sports betting market, including Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame.

This promo code for DraftKings is built for first-time account holders looking to get involved in the opening weekend of the college football season. Once the eight $25 bonus bets are issued, they can be applied to future games throughout the year.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings offer before Wisconsin faces Notre Dame

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes before Sunday's opener at Lambeau Field.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame or any other available market. Collect $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 increments over three weeks.

For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, check out our full DraftKings review before placing your first wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for the season opener

DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, separate from this new-user promo. These DraftKings promo codes change often, covering college football and other major sports throughout the year.

Existing customers can find the latest DraftKings promo codes by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New offers appear regularly, so it's worth a look before every game, including Wisconsin's visit to Lambeau Field for Notre Dame's season opener.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.